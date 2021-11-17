How To Get Samurai Armor In ‘Halo Infinite’

All players on PC and Xbox platforms may now enjoy “Halo Infinite’s” multiplayer mode, which contains all of the franchise’s fan-favorite features from prior games, including armor customization.

Anyone who played the multiplayer beta may have seen a samurai-inspired Spartan armor set in the game’s Armor Hall. Players who wish to wear something other than Master Chief’s green or other canon Spartan outfits may want to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind suit, but it won’t be available for a long time.

The appropriately named Yoroi Armor set will be part of “Halo Infinite’s” first battle pass season, “Heroes of Reach,upcoming “‘s “Fracture: Tenrai” event. According to PC Gamer, the Yoroi Armor will be the pinnacle reward for completing the limited-time event’s own set of tasks, unlike the other armor parts that may be gained from the standard free and paid reward tracks.

Tenrai Event Details from “Halo Infinite” Fracture

Regrettably, little information about the game’s first seasonal event is known. Fracture events, like the “Master Chief Collection,” frequently contain unique aesthetics that aren’t strictly part of the “Halo” canon, which explains the Yoroi Armor’s uniquely Asian look despite the Spartan program having no such armor design.

The Tenrai event itself is set to begin on November 23 and will last for around a week. To gain samurai-themed cosmetics, players must complete a series of challenges and the event’s own unique battlepass throughout this period.

“Fracture: Tenrai,” like the previous events in the “Master Chief Collection,” is scheduled to have its own featured playlist for the duration of the event. During the event, players may expect to uncover some entertaining new game types to make the Yoroi Armor grind a little more interesting.

Thankfully, regardless of whether or not they possess the premium track for this season’s battle pass, all players will be able to participate in the event for free. As 343 Industries continues to prepare for the full release of “Halo Infinite” later this December, anyone can join in on the Tenrai event’s celebrations.