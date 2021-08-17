How To Get Legendary Shards Quickly In ‘Destiny 2′

In “Destiny 2,” legendary shards are required for upgrading gear and purchasing specific items from various dealers.

They’re also utilized to purchase rare materials such as Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards, which makes them extremely valuable.

Even though Legendary Shards are more abundant than their rarer counterparts, obtaining them will be difficult. Players that often improve their weapons will nearly always run out of Legendary Shards when they need them the most.

Fortunately, if players know what they’re doing, farming for Legendary Shards may be very simple. Here are some of the quickest methods for obtaining these shards in “Destiny 2.”

Dismantle any equipment that isn’t in use.

Returning players can choose to deconstruct any unused purple items in their Vaults in order to obtain more Legendary Shards. While some returnees may be resentful about having to pare down their collection, it’s worth noting that many of the items obtained prior to the “Beyond Light” expansion cannot be upgraded past the game’s new Light level cap.

Planetary NPCs and Tower Vendors

Gunsmith Materials can be traded to Banshee-44 for a random purple item that can be deconstructed into legendary shards. To gather as many resources as possible, complete Banshee’s daily bounty and deconstruct blue-tier objects.

The same may be said about the primary NPCs on planets like the EDZ’s Devrim Kay. They’ll reward players with purple objects that can be broken into even more shards if they have enough planetary resources.

Spider at the Tangled Shore, on the other hand, sells Legendary Shards. This strategy works well for players that have a lot of resources, but not so well for new players who are just getting started.

The Crucible and the Gambit

In both Gambit and Crucible, players can earn legendary goods that are typically as good as or better than the gear they already have. If you don’t want to use these weapons, you can simply destroy them for the shards.

Once max level is reached, the Valor and Infamy ranks can be reset, offering players another round of free legendary items.

Strikes is an alternative for players that do not appreciate PvP. Before going on a mission, make sure to pick up any bounties from Zavala, since these will reward you with Vanguard Tokens, which you may spend to level up and earn a free legendary item.