How to Get Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules in ‘Fallout 76′ Crafting

With its latest update, Steel Reign, Fallout 76 has improved the way its crafting system operates. Players can now change their ordinary equipment into legendary gear if they have the necessary components.

With branching paths and numerous endings, the Steel Reign update for Fallout 76 includes several quests that will finish off the game’s continuing Brotherhood of Steel storyline. The choices you made in the previous DLC, Steel Dawn, will be carried over into the new missions, and characters will even remember your choices, resulting in a completely unique ending.

Explanation of Legendary Crafting

While the tale is Steel Reign’s main draw, it also introduces a few other features, the most notable of which is the legendary crafting system.

This feature, which has been desired for a long time, allows you to upgrade your outmoded loot to a 1-star, 2-star, 3-star, or 4-star tier. Not only that, but you’ll be able to “reroll” your current legendary goods as many times as you like in the hopes of acquiring random traits that suit your play style better. Of course, doing so will entirely remove any existing status effects on those goods, so don’t take chances with anything you care about.

Legendary crafting can be done with practically every weapon or piece of clothing in the game (including power armor), and all you need is a workbench to get started. It’s also a lot easier than a lot of other systems in the game, because the crafting components you’ll need are the same regardless of which piece of equipment you’re improving. Only legendary modules and legendary cores will be spent, albeit the quantities required may change depending on the tier you are creating.

Mark Tucker, Fallout 76’s design director, remarked in a round table chat with This website about it: “We made a number of changes to the system to make it more user-friendly. We used to have a variety of crafting components that fed into the system, and players were dissatisfied since some of the lower-tier components were useless once you reached 3-star loot.

“So we discussed it and [made a decision]. This is a condensed version of the information.