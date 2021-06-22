How to Get into Fortnite’s O2 Arena and Watch the Easy Life Concert

The O2 arena in London is now free to explore in Fortnite, albeit it will only be available for the remainder of this week.

The virtual event is the result of a collaboration between O2, Island Records, and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite. The world-famous entertainment arena, formerly known as the Millennium Dome, has been precisely replicated in the online combat royale, albeit with some fictional addition to the backstage area to give participants something to do.

You can go on a treasure hunt, ride around in a gigantic hamster ball, complete a difficult obstacle course, and surf in a special wave pool, among other things. Participating in these activities will earn you new music tracks for the Fortnite lobby as well as a “Squeezy Life” spray paint cosmetic.

O2 enlisted the help of Fortnite developers KKslider, DolphinDom, and Team Cre8 to build the musical venue in-game. This industrious team not only built the virtual area and its different minigames, but they also assisted in the preparation of the arena for an upcoming online concert on Thursday.

On that topic, R&B group Easy Life will be the first U.K. act to perform a Fortnite set. The event, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 24, will be more than just a musical performance; it will be an entirely interactive experience.

Players will be taken to six exotic places (each inspired by a different track from the band’s album), where they will be able to interact with the show in interesting ways while utilizing the video game setting. For example, you can be devoured by a giant fish and ride a hoverboard across a future metropolis.

Wertandrew, Team Cre8’s Lead Community Creator, commented on the event, “Music has always been a passion alongside level design, and we are incredibly happy to have been involved in a project that blends the two.” This is the first time an event combines a renowned theater with an interactive show, both designed from the ground up by Fortnite designers for the enjoyment of players and music enthusiasts all across the world.”

Virtual concerts have been held in the past for global acts such as Travis Scott, Marshmello, and J. Balvin, and they have always been successful.