How to Get High-Stat Armor in ‘Destiny 2’

Apart from the rare raid-only weapons and exotics, high-stat armor pieces that can completely round out specific character builds are one of the key things to grind for in “Destiny 2’s” endgame.

A high roll is any armor piece with a stat total of 60 or more, and these armor pieces are frequently the most sought after by skilled players. Unfortunately, collecting armor in such large quantities is rare, and obtaining them can be time-consuming, especially if players aren’t sure what they’re doing.

To assist gamers save time, here are the easiest ways to gain high-stat armor in “Destiny 2.”

Umbral Engram Focusing, Tier III

The Prismatic Recaster at the H.E.L.M. is the simplest yet most ignored technique of obtaining guaranteed high-stat armor components.

This approach only requires four Umbral Engrams, Glimmer, Legendary Shards, and sufficient seasonal cash to obtain a random armor piece with a high total stat count. The Recaster also allows players to select the primary stat of their random item, which is useful for customizing builds.

This method, however, can only be used once per account per week. Each week, only four engrams can be concentrated into high-stat armor pieces.

Mods for Ghost Armorer

Many new players are unaware that ghosts may be altered to match a variety of mods, including some that improve the likelihood of armor pieces dropping with the attributes that players desire to achieve. These Armorer tweaks ensure that armor pieces add a minimum of 10 to the stat chosen by the player.

These mods will not guarantee that high-stat armor will drop, but they will ensure that all protective gear has the stats that players desire, considerably enhancing the efficiency of armor farming.

The Dungeon of Prophecy

All armor pieces obtained from the Prophecy dungeon’s chests and boss kills will have greater stat rolls than the majority of the game’s other gear sources.

The dungeon’s initial boss is easily farmed for a chance for high-stat armor and dungeon-exclusive weaponry like the Judgment hand cannon and Last Breath auto rifle. Although the Phalanx monster is easy to approach, consider using the checkpoint saving method, in which players tag the dungeon’s checkpoint on various characters for later runs.