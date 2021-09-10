How To Get Hawkmoon In ‘Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost’

In the current season, new “Destiny 2” players can still obtain the exotic hand cannon Hawkmoon, but those who are just getting started will have to overcome various obstacles before they can begin working their way toward the weapon’s mission.

Here’s how to gain Hawkmoon in “Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost” in a nutshell.

Prerequisites

To begin the Hawkmoon adventure, players must must buy the deluxe edition of “Beyond Light.” The weapon was first released as part of the Season 12 pass, however it has since been locked behind the Year 4 premium edition, along with other exotics.

Players must complete the New Light campaign and earn access to the Moon and the Tangled Shore before receiving the Hawkmoon quest. Then, on the Moon, complete the Trail of the Hunted quest to make The Crow an NPC on the Tangled Shore.

Complete the first Wrathborn hunt quest by speaking with Crow inside Spider’s Lair on the Shore. Return to Crow and complete the assignment, then go to Spider’s inventory to locate the “As The Crow Flies” quest.

Exotic Hawkmoon Quest

The Hawkmoon quest is a bit long, but it’s simple enough that anyone may do it on their own. All of the quest’s steps are listed below:

The first five Paracausal Feathers are located at the following locations:

After completing the quest, players will receive a Hawkmoon that has been pre-rolled. To receive randomly rolled Hawkmoons, players must finish Crow’s “Harbinger” quest.