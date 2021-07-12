How To Get Gold In The Never-Ending Battle Event ‘Genshin Impact’

The last event for “Genshin Impact” 1.6 is now online, and some players might find it a little more difficult than they anticipated. The Never-Ending Battle event is all about speed and power, encouraging participants to push themselves to remove as many foes as possible as rapidly as possible in order to earn the maximum points.

While the full event can be completed with a companion or two, players who prefer to compete alone can do so with ease if they keep a few things in mind. In this situation, damage is everything, yet rapid thought and planning can greatly improve one’s chances of victory.

Here are some tips for solo gold in the Never-Ending Battle event of “Genshin Impact.”

Hit the Discs of Momentum

In this situation, momentum is crucial. Filling the Momentum bar provides powerful boosts to players, and it should preferably be kept at maximum level at all times. The bar receives a tiny charge when foes are defeated, but the Momentum Discs can provide substantially more.

The discs spawn in the challenge area at random intervals, however they despawn after 15 seconds. Players should strive to hit these targets at all times, but they should assault adversaries first. To avoid wasting time, try to hit the discs during the brief intervals between waves.

Use Area-Of-Effect Attacks to your advantage.

To compensate for the fact that most challenge nodes will send waves upon waves of weak foes at the player, it’s best to come prepared with strong AoE strikes.

With her Elemental Burst and spin-to-win Charged Attack, Noelle is a perfect contender for clearing these challenges swiftly. Anemo heroes who can group enemies together, on the other hand, may set up the entire team for massive combos that can wipe out waves in a matter of seconds.

Because of their CC talents, Kazuha, Sucrose, and Venti are ideal for this event.

Keep the Challenge Modifier in mind.

Every challenge has its own modifier, comparable to the bonuses in the Spiral Abyss. These effects are extremely potent, and players should constantly aim to take advantage of them as much as possible.

It’s generally worth it to use low-level characters merely to use a challenge modifier, as long as at least one party member can deliver adequate DPS.