How To Get Gjallarhorn In ‘Destiny 2’

The Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher is now returned in “Destiny” months after its initial appearance, with all of the same wonderful benefits that made the weapon the best boss killer all those years ago.

Unlike some of the other exotics in “Destiny 2,” Gjallarhorn is reasonably easy to obtain through a dedicated quest line. After completing the quest’s straightforward requirements, players will be able to reclaim the Gjallarhorn, but anticipate to spend some time doing so.

Here’s a quick rundown of the “Destiny 2” quest “And Out Fly The Wolves.”

Starting The QuestAs soon as you start the game, Xur will pair you up with five other Guardians to complete a round of the new Dares of Eternity adventure. Finish this run, then speak with Xur in Eternity’s new Xur’s Treasure Hoard location.

Look through Xur’s wares and accept the Gjallarhorn quest to begin the hunt for the weapon.

And the Wolves are on their way out.

As previously stated, this quest is straightforward, but it will take some time to finish. The following are all of the quest steps that players must complete: The dungeon Grasp of Avarice is the most difficult of all the quest phases. Although this dungeon is new, any experienced fireteam that has cleared the Prophecy dungeon at least once should have no trouble figuring out the intricacies of Grasp of Avarice.

After you’ve finished the dungeon, look for yellow-bar Fallen opponents to acquire Wolfpack Rounds. Players will require seven of these, so look for places with a lot of Fallen.

After collecting all of the Wolfpack Rounds, chat with Shaw and Banshee before heading to the Cosmodrome’s Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector. This is a simple Lost Sector that may be accomplished quickly.

Finally, return to Shaw after acquiring the materials and follow the quest marker to reforge the Gjallarhorn.

Despite the Particle Deconstruction meta’s dominance, Gjallarhorn is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to boss-killing. The catalyst is highly recommended for a large DPS boost due to the catalyst’s improved reload speed and damage bonus.