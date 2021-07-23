How To Get Free 5-Star ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Character Aloy in ‘Genshin Impact’

“Genshin Impact” is set to feature its first-ever crossover, with Aloy from “Horizon Zero Dawn” serving as the complimentary five-star character. When Aloy appears in the popular gacha game, here’s how players may get their hands on her.

MiHoYo, a Chinese video game developer, revealed on Twitter that “Genshin Impact” will feature its first-ever collaboration character. Aloy, the protagonist from “Horizon Zero Dawn,” will be the first character from a different game to appear in the “Genshin Impact” universe. Aloy, the “Savior From Another World,” will be the game’s featured five-star character.

According to miHoYo, the Aloy event would be launched in two stages. The first phase will take place immediately following Update 2.1 and during Update 2.2 maintenance. Players who log in to “Genshin Impact” using their PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles will receive Aloy via in-game mail at the start of the game’s new version.

It’s worth noting that in order to receive Aloy, “Genshin Impact” players must have at least Adventure Rank 20.

Any player with a PlayStation gaming system can access Aloy in the first phase of the event thanks to the cross-save play feature introduced by miHoYo in Update 2.0. During the second phase of the Aloy event, players who utilize PC, iOS, or Android devices can also obtain Aloy for free. This will happen at the end of Update 2.2 and during Update 2.3 maintenance.

Players that connect into the game using any platform will receive the free character via their in-game mail during this time. Aloy appears to be a Cryo character that uses a bow in the popular gacha game. Her outfit has a “Breath of the Wild” quality to it. In “Horizon Zero Dawn,” players can use her element to obtain a wide spectrum of ice-based skills.

More information concerning Aloy’s abilities, story missions, and other related content has yet to be revealed, but miHoYo is expected to do so as Update 2.2 approaches. Players will not have to use their Primogems on Aloy because he is a free five-star character, so they can save them for other Inazuma characters like Baal, Sara, and Kokomi.