How To Get Exotic Weapons And Armor In ‘Destiny 2′

Exotic equipment, along with perfectly-rolled purple goods, are some of the most wanted things in “Destiny 2,” as they provide players with the most distinctive and exciting effects that can radically alter builds and playstyles.

Exotic things are extremely scarce as a result. These weapons aren’t as common as the others, but with enough patience and a little luck, even the most elusive exotic gear can be obtained. However, keep in mind that the majority of the new exotics will be hidden behind the season pass or expansion packs, meaning free-to-play users will have to pay to get them.

Here’s a fast way to obtaining exotics in “Destiny 2.”

Xur – Weekly Merchant Xur – Weekly Merchant Xur – Weekly Merchant

Every week, the special vendor Xur replenishes his exotic item inventory. To obtain an exotic item, players just simply locate him and spend a specified amount of legendary shards. For each of the three classes, he normally supplies one weapon and one piece of armor.

Xur spawns at a random position in one of the game’s accessible locations.

Monument to the Lights That Have Gone Out

Exotics from prior seasons can be found on the Tower, just between the Vault terminals, at the Monument to Lost Lights. Players can spend a set number of resources to obtain a specific exotic item of their choice, making this a reliable but costly method of acquiring equipment.

Exotic Adventures

Every season, players can choose from a variety of exotic quests that will reward them with exotic weapons or armor parts if they complete them. These tasks will change based on the season, therefore players must pay special attention to the major activity that is now available.

Heroic Occasions

So long as their Heroic versions are fulfilled, public events can award players with exotic engrams. Before the event’s main purpose is completed, Heroic Public Events must be manually triggered by achieving various objectives that differ from event to event, such as eliminating ether siphons or Taken rifts.

Season Passes are available.

Finally, the season pass allows gamers to obtain several unique things. Simply complete enough levels to gain access to the exotics hidden below each tier.