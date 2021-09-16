How to Get Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2.

For Guardians who like to play marksman in “Destiny 2,” the Cloudstrike sniper rifle is an intriguing weapon option.

Its strong single-target DPS from being a sniper rifle can be increased even more because to its Thunderlord-like perk, which targets a large area.

While this weapon isn’t exactly meta-breaking, it’s nonetheless a fun weapon to play with for those who want to try out new loadouts or mod combinations. Keep in mind, too, that while gaining Cloudstrike isn’t difficult, it does take time and work.

Here’s a short approach to getting this rare sniper rifle in “Destiny 2.”

In “Destiny 2,” how do you get Cloudstrike?

Because Cloudstrike does not come with its own unique quest, it is relatively easy to obtain. Instead, it’s a one-in-a-million chance to drop from Empire Hunts.

Players in “Destiny 2” must complete the “Beyond Light” main campaign and unlock Empire Hunts by completing Variks’ Sabotage quests across the planet, as well as a few extra quests that occur after the campaign.

Players must accomplish the following missions before farming for Cloudstrike:

Players must accomplish an Exo Challenge in the first task, while the remainder of the quests entail battling adversaries on the map or in Empire Hunts. To acquire access to Elective Empire Hunts, you must complete all of these tasks.

Cloudstrike farming is an activity that requires a lot of time and effort.

This is where the majority of the hard work starts. Completing Empire Hunts offers a slight chance of dropping Cloudstrike as a reward. These hunts can be accomplished on your own, but they will be more difficult than usual. To get the best results, go in with a well-coordinated fireteam and plan ahead of time, as hunts alter every week.

Because the drop rate of Cloudstrike does not rise with difficulty, clearing hunts on Adept is the most efficient way to farm this weapon.

Due to their massive weak places, the weapon is ideal for taking out major opponents like champions and mini-bosses, as well as large targets like Ogres, Servitors, and Abominations.

After every precision kill, Cloudstrike can produce thunderbolts, and every three precision hits will call down a lightning storm over the target’s location, delivering significantly more damage to anything caught in its radius.