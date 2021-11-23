How to Get Cinnabar Spindle Sword in ‘Genshin Impact’.

Patch 2.3, the second part of “Genshin Impact,” is just around the corner, and Albedo fans have a lot to look forward to. Aside from the reappearance of the chief alchemist in the limited banner, his distinctive weapon is also being added to the game, which should provide players with an unique new approach to play their favorite Geo characters.

The Cinnabar Spindle is a brand-new 4-star “Genshin Impact” sword made specifically for Albedo. This elegant weapon works nicely with Albedo’s abilities and could be useful in the hands of the Traveler as well.

The Spindle will not be a gacha item, but it will require some work if players wish to obtain it.

The Cinnabar Spindle, like a few other weapons in “Genshin Impact,” will be locked behind the impending Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, which begins on Thursday. To obtain the sword and all of its refinement materials, players will need to devote some time to this event.

To earn the sword, players must complete challenges in and around Dragonspine, as well as Snowstrider and Mysterious Emblems, which may be used to purchase the Cinnabar Spindle’s refinement ingredients.

For this “Genshin Impact” event, players must have Adventurer Rank 20. In addition, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms requires completion of the tasks “For A Tomorrow Without Fear,” “Princeps Cretaceus: Chapter 1,” and “Lost In The Snow.”

MiHoYo has not yet announced what types of tasks will be featured in the event, but it will be divided into three acts that will cover the full plot. The narrative will be available until December 13th, and the event shop will be open until December 20th.

When a character reaches full level, the Cinnabar Spindle offers a bonus DEF of up to 69 percent, as well as the Spotless Heart passive, which grants an Elemental Skill DMG benefit of up to 80 percent of their DEF value. This damage bonus is only active once every 1.5 seconds.

On paper, the weapon is ideal for a support-focused Albedo with a high DEF and the Millelith artifact set’s Tenacity. However, whether the Spindle will be able to replace Albedo’s greatest constructions is still up for debate.