How to Get Ascendant Shards in Destiny 2.

Players will need to spend a set number of rare materials, such as Ascendant Shards, in order to obtain exotic or pinnacle gear. These shards are incredibly precious, and obtaining them can be difficult, forcing players to either spend a lot of other resources or complete some of “Destiny 2’s” most difficult challenges.

Obtaining Ascendant Shards requires patience and determination, as frightening as it may appear. Players can obtain these shards from a variety of sources, providing them a variety of alternatives for how they wish to play the game without wasting their time.

In “Destiny 2,” there are several ways to obtain Ascendant Shards.

The Crucible and the Game

Ascendant Shards can be obtained as a reward from the Crucible’s Lord Shaxx and Gambit’s Drifter for PvP players. The shards, on the other hand, are near the conclusion of the seasonal rewards track, so prepare to invest some time and effort in these modes.

Players will simply have to play these game types normally because the shards are rewards from the seasonal track; no severe challenges are necessary, only time and effort. Each season, only one Ascendant Shard can be obtained from each game mode.

Osiris’ Trials are flawlessly clear.

In comparison to the previous PvP route, this one is far more challenging. In the Trials of Osiris mode, players must win seven straight games; failing to do so would reset the counter and require players to start over. One shard will be awarded for the first Flawless clear of the week.

There’s not much else to say here except that Trials is “Destiny 2’s” most competitive mode. Good luck, and try to have a good time.

Weapons Dealers

At the Tower, players can buy Ascendant Shards from Banshee-44 and Ada-1 for a hefty sum of money. 10 Enhancement Prisms, 50,000 Glimmer, and 100 planetary materials will be required for each shard. Keep in mind that the materials that vendors require alter on a regular basis.

Nightfalls, Grandmaster

Nightfall is coming to an end Strikes on the hardest difficulty will award you with at least one Ascendant Shard. Prepare for a fight, as these strikes are the most difficult actions outside of raids in the game. Master the challenge Even while shards are rewarded by nightfalls, they are not certain to drop.