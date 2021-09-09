How to Get a Moonstringer Fishing Rod in ‘Genshin Impact’.

The Lunar Realm fishing event is going to go live in “Genshin Impact,” so fishing aficionados will have even more to look forward to. All Travelers who are willing to spend some time with Kujirai Momiji of the Inazuma Fishing Association as she attempts to catch the mythical Lunar Leviathan have a proposal.

The Moonstringer, an extravagant event-exclusive fishing rod that makes catching fish easier and less time-consuming regardless of location, will be available to “Genshin Impact” players during the Lunar Realm event. However, because this is an event prize, participants will have to jump through additional hoops in order to collect it.

In “Genshin Impact,” here’s a rundown of the Lunar Realm fishing event and the actions required to obtain the Moonstringer fishing rod.

The Lunar Realm is a one-of-a-kind event.

The main focus of this tournament will be on catching fish. Those who have been farming for The Catch are more or less aware of the type of grind to expect.

Similar to previous events, Lunar Realm will have several objectives that players must complete in order to receive rewards. To earn rewards, players must visit special fishing places that will appear around Teyvat and complete these goals.

In these spots, only a specific sort of fishing bait can be utilized, and players will earn extra rewards based on their performance per fishing spot.

Where can I obtain a Moonstringer fishing rod?

Obtaining the event-exclusive fishing rod is as simple as achieving the event’s objectives. The rod will most likely be locked around the end of the competition.

Players will be able to obtain the regular bundles of Primogems, Mora, XP Tomes, and Mystic Enhancement Ores for the course of the Lunar Realm event. Players will receive Mysterious Ornamental Fish for their teapots as well as Sanctifying Unctions, which are used to upgrade artifacts, as part of the event.

The event will run from Friday (server time) to September 20. Following that, on Liyue, the Moonlight Merriment event will take place, giving players the chance to obtain the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore.