How to Get a Free Code, Rewards, Schedule, and Other Information for ‘Back 4 Blood’ Beta

The “Back 4 Blood” Open Beta (early access) begins on Thursday, August 5 and will last for two weekends. Unfortunately, only those with early access codes will be able to use it. Gamers will learn how to receive free early access codes and other details about the Open Beta in this tutorial.

What Is The Best Way To Get A Free Code?

Players can obtain free admission passes for the “Back 4 Blood” Open Beta in a variety of methods. Pre-ordering any edition of the game is the simplest and most reliable method. Those who were able to take part in the game’s Closed Alpha will receive free early access as well.

Another approach to receive an access code is to register an email address on the game’s Open Beta website for gamers who did not pre-order the game or were unable to participate in the Closed Alpha. Unfortunately, the selection process is completely random, leaving the likelihood of obtaining one to chance or luck.

Another option is to receive a free access code through a Twitch Drop. Simply link your Warner Bros. Games account to your Twitch account and watch a streamer play “Back 4 Blood” for 60 minutes with Twitch Drops enabled. The free access code can then be claimed on the player’s homepage.

In addition, Intel Gaming Access is giving away Steam passes for the Open Beta of “Back 4 Blood.” Simply go to the website, provide your information, including your email address, and claim your coupon. The codes will only be available till the site has them, so keep that in mind. Those who are interested should visit the site right away.

Rewards

The developers of “Back 4 Blood” have yet to comment on pre-release betas. Players can expect to obtain special cosmetics for their weapons or characters as beta incentives if there are any.

Pre-ordering the game will allow players access to four weapon skins, despite the fact that pre-release beta incentives are yet unclear. The M4 Carbine Fort Hope Elite, the Uzi SMG, the 870 Express Shotgun, and the RPK LMG are among them. These skins come in three different camo colors: black, green, and brown.

Schedule

The Early Access Beta will begin on Thursday, August 5 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET and end on Monday, August 9 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Open Beta for the game has begun. Brief News from Washington Newsday.