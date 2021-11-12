How to Fix the DirectX Graphics Card Error in ‘Battlefield 2042’ on PC.

When trying to load Battlefield 2042 on PC, gamers are getting a DirectX problem. This article will show you how to resolve the issue.

The DirectX error usually appears when you try to run the recently released multiplayer shooter for the first time, but there have been complaints of it causing crashes in the middle of sessions as well.

In essence, you’ll see a pop-up window that says “GXGI ERROR DEVICE REMOVED,” followed by an explanation that the graphics driver may have crashed and a heap of code. You will be unable to play the game as a result of this.

A similar issue affected the open beta back in October, and it doesn’t appear to have been rectified yet. While EA has yet to provide a patch or even offer an official remedy, players have devised a workaround that appears to work most of the time.

However, before you go any further, double-check that your PC fulfills the minimum system requirements for Battlefield 2042. After all, if your construction isn’t up to par, it could be why you’re having so much difficulties. The minimal system requirements can be found on EA’s website here.

How to Fix the ‘Battlefield 2042’ DirectX Error

If you’ve established that your PC should be able to run Battlefield 2042 but are still getting an error message, double-check that your DirectX Application Programming Interface (API) is the most recent version.

This can be done using the appropriate diagnostic tool, which you can get by putting “dxdiag” into the Windows search box. This should open the “System” tab, where you can see what DirectX version you have right at the bottom of the “System Information” box.

If you discover that you need to upgrade, you can do it using the “Windows Update” program.

Drivers for your graphics card need be reinstalled.

If your PC satisfies the system requirements and you’re running the most recent version of DirectX, the next step is to reinstall your graphics card driver from scratch. The steps to do so are explained below, along with additional thorough instructions.

Look for “Apps” or “Add or Remove Programs” in the search box. This is a condensed version of the information.