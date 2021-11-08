How To Farm For Prophecy Dungeon Loot In ‘Destiny 2’

The Prophecy dungeon contains a number of unique weapons and elegant armor pieces that “Destiny 2” players can collect. This dungeon is a tad more tough than standard Strike, but not as difficult as full-fledged raids, as compared to other PvE content.

However, if players want to grind for the Trials of the Nine weaponry and either the CODA or Moonfang armor sets, they’ll have to put in some work. However, there are a few things you can do to make the grind a little more bearable.

Here are some pointers on how to farm the Prophecy dungeon in “Destiny 2” as efficiently as possible.

Saving checkpoints between characters is one of the most useful tactics players may employ when farming for loot in this dungeon.

Players are given a checkpoint at the start of every new region or boss battle, which they can return to if the fireteam wipes or they return to orbit. This can be exploited to allow players to replay the same encounter without having to go through the rest of the game.

Have the team wipe to save the checkpoint on the current character during a boss fight, for example. Switch to a new character, rejoin the fireteam, and then wipe the team to save the checkpoint on the new character.

Locations of Loot Drops

Prophecy loot is split over the dungeon’s three major boss fights, meaning that some things will only drop from specific bosses or post-boss boxes. Here’s a list of what drops from which locations: After each boss encounter, there’s also a possibility to get a random armor piece.

Weapons and team compositions that are recommended

A sword like The Lament or the Falling Guillotine is strongly recommended for the Phalanx Echo boss fight, as even one player with a sword can defeat the boss in a single damage phase. Any linear fusion rifle with the Season 15 Particle Deconstruction mod should suffice for the Kell Echo. The boss at the conclusion of the Hexahedron is fairly easy to defeat.

A Ward of Dawn Titan, a Well of Radiance Warlock, and a Silence and Squall Hunter are the best team compositions.

Ward of Dawn can be swapped out for a bottom-tree Strike, while Well of Radiance, Silence, and Squall can be swapped out for Daybreak, Nova Bomb, and Shadowshot, respectively.