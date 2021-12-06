How To Farm For Conquest Spoils In ‘Destiny 2’

Some goods in the exotic weaponry kiosk at the Tower require the purchase of Spoils of Conquest, as players may have noted. Spoils do not drop from any of the game’s many activities, therefore they might be difficult to come by, especially for new lighting or completely lone players.

Spoils of Conquest, in fact, may only be obtained by finishing encounters from any of the game’s raids. This may appear to be a difficult task to some, but it’s actually quite simple if players have put together a good raid party.

It will take some time to purchase raid weapons such as Anarchy or Tarrabah from the kiosk, but with this advice, players will be able to grab their weapon of choice in no time. Here’s how to cultivate Spoils of Conquest as quickly and efficiently as possible in “Destiny 2.”

Drop Rates For Conquest Loot

As previously stated, players will receive Spoils from any raid encounter, however the Vault of Glass in the Director menu’s Legend playlist is likely the finest way to farm this cash.

Unlike the other raids, which only award three Spoils of Conquest per encounter, each Vault of Glass encounter will reward players with five Spoils of Conquest. Vault of Glass engagements can also be repeated for more Spoils, which is something that other raids do not allow.

Players will receive 25 Spoils of Conquest for completing the whole VoG raid, plus an additional 20 if they open every hidden chest along the way.

How to Farm Conquest’s Loot

Repeating the Templar encounter in the Vault of Glass is the fastest and easiest way to farm for Spoils of Conquest. If the raid squad has adequate firepower and a good Relic holder, this boss can be defeated in minutes.

Allow one player to save Templar checkpoints before replaying the engagement as many times as possible until the necessary amount of Spoils of Conquest is collected. To maximize damage against the boss, make sure you have fusion rifles and a Focusing Lens, then ask someone in the fireteam to use Particle Deconstruction. There’s no limit to how many times you can do this in a week.

After killing Atheon, players that want to buy more Vault of Glass loot can finish the raid and spend the harvested Spoils to buy more loot chests.