How to Earn Fashion Tickets, Holowear Tickets, Aeos Tickets, Coins, and Gems in ‘Pokemon Unite’

Pokemon Unite is now available on the Nintendo Switch, and as a free-to-play game, it comes with a variety of different currencies to learn about.

The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game offers five distinct ways to purchase stuff from its multiple stores at launch. Aeos tickets, aeos coins, fashion tickets, holoware tickets, and gems are all traded at different outposts and are confusingly similar (in terms of both their similar names and denominations).

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to assist you figure out which currencies can be used to buy specific things.

Coins of Aeos

Aeos coins are the most common currency in Pokemon Unite, and they can be earned simply by completing online matches. These coins can also be earned via progressing through the game’s battle pass system, performing training missions, and completing daily objectives.

You can buy union licenses from the Battle Committee store with the coins you earn, allowing you to play as additional characters. At launch, there are 20 pokemon to unlock, and by the time you finish the beginner’s training course, you should have roughly seven of them.

The most expensive unity licenses cost 10,000 coins at the time of writing, while the average multiplayer match awards you with 40 coins. As a result, if you were beginning from scratch (which, thanks to the large training awards, isn’t the case), you’d have to play 250 bouts before you could afford the greatest fighters.

Gems

The game encourages you to obtain gems instead of coins by making it so time-consuming to save up enough coins for higher-tier pokemon.

Pokemon Unite’s only premium currency is gems, which can be obtained by exchanging real-world money for them. These microtransactions can be used to pay for unify licenses and trainer cosmetics as an alternative to cash. They are also the only cash accepted at Zirco Trading for select special outfits.

Gems are available in bundles of 60 for $0.99, 245 for $3.99, 490 for $7.99, 1,220 for $19.99, 2450 for $39.99, 3050 for $49.99, and 6,000 for $99.99. For reference, the most costly union licenses cost 575 gems, and some skins can cost more.