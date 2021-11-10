How To Earn Beans, Pods, And Unlock Cosmicubes In ‘Among Us’

Innersloth has launched a new update for “Among Us” that extends on the core Crewmates vs. Imposter model and offers various new currencies, such as Beans and Pods, that allow players to purchase in-game content such as new cosmetic items. Here are some pointers on how to get more Beans and Pods, as well as unlock Cosmicubes.

Beans and Pods are new currency added to “Among Us” as part of Tuesday’s Roles and Cosmicube update. Players can earn Beans by playing the popular online multiplayer social deduction game with their friends or by themselves.

Players receive a number of Beans at the end of each match. It’s important remembering that even if a player does not win the game, they will receive Beans. Pods and Beans are quite similar in that they may both be gained simply by playing the game.

To gain Pods, however, “Among Us” gamers must verify that a Cosmicube is turned on. Players can also earn XP to earn additional Pods and Beans by leveling up, as XP provides multiplier boosts for the number of Beans and Pods earned.

Players can collect various types of Pods according on whatever Cosmicube they have triggered. They can also move Pods from one Cosmicube to another.

Players who have amassed enough Pods can begin to access branching pathways of their preferred Cosmicube. They can then collect awards, such as new cosmetic items, as a result of their efforts.

The only currency that can be used to access the contents of a Cosmicube is Pods. It is critical that players turn it on when they begin a new game.

Players can purchase caps, skins, visors, and Cosmicubes from the “Among Us” in-game store if they have accumulated enough Beans and Pods. The currency can be redeemed at any moment by visiting the store.

There are also a slew of new cosmetics in the popular online multiplayer game, however some of them will cost you stars. Stars, unlike Beans and Pods, are a premium currency that requires real-world money to purchase.

Innersloth created “Among Us,” which was officially released in 2018. On a variety of gaming platforms, you can play the online multiplayer social deduction game. PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices are all included.