How to Download the ‘Doom Eternal’ Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for Doom Eternal will be available starting tomorrow (June 29), allowing the popular first-person shooter to be optimized for next-generation systems.

The update will be free for everyone who already has Doom Eternal on PS4 or Xbox One, as announced during this year’s Microsoft and Bethesda E3 conference. This means that if you own a hard copy of the game, bought it digitally from an online retailer, or redeemed it through Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to play the latest version right away.

What is the Purpose of the Free Upgrade?

The free upgrade for Doom Eternal will optimize the game for Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PlayStation 5.

Each update will have improved aesthetics as well as a variety of new performance settings, however the details will differ depending on which console you’re using.

In the meantime, PC owners of Doom Eternal will receive a separate patch in the near future that will include ray tracing capability for supported PCs.

The following is a list of each system’s new performance options:

Upgrade to Xbox Series X for Doom Eternal Will support a “Performance Mode” with a frame rate of up to 120 frames per second (FPS) and a resolution of 1800p.

Will have a “Balanced Mode” that operates at 60 frames per second and displays in 2160p resolution.

With ray tracing enabled, the game will operate at up to 60 frames per second and display in 1800p resolution.

Doom Eternal: PlayStation 5 Upgrade will have a “Performance Mode” with a frame rate of up to 120FPS and a resolution of 1584p.

Will have a “Balanced Mode” that operates at 60 frames per second and displays in 2160p resolution.

With ray tracing enabled, the game will operate at up to 60 frames per second and display in 1800p resolution.

Doom Eternal: Xbox Series S Upgrade Will support a higher frame rate “Performance Mode”, which runs at up to 120FPS and displays in 1800p resolution.

Will support a “Balanced Mode”, which runs at up to 60 FPS and displays in 1440p resolution.

In short, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will introduce three new performance modes, with one prioritizing a higher frame rate, one prioritizing superior visuals, and another falling somewhere. This is a brief summary.