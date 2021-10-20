How to Destroy the Corruption Cluster and Fragments in ‘Fortnite’ in Fortnitemares 2021.

The annual Fortnitemares Halloween event sees the world’s most popular battle royale game, Fortnite, given a frightening makeover.

The 2021 update is one of the most significant yet, with towering monsters roaming the island, a slew of new cosmetics in the item shop, and the ability to fly around on a witch’s broomstick.

There are also a number of Halloween-themed questlines (or “character punchcards,” as they’re now known) to complete, each of which has its own set of prizes. You must complete all five Dark Jonesy-related objectives in order to obtain the “Cube Cruiser” glider.

Separate tutorials have already been written by Washington Newsday on where to find this task giver in Fortnite, how to reclaim his spirit vessel, and what he wants you to do with all those cubes.

He’ll instruct you to “destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments” for the final step of his punchcard. This is how you can accomplish it.

Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: How to Destroy the Corruption Cluster

Corruption clusters are little pockets of crystals that emerge from the earth at specific locations on the globe.

They will spawn straight to the south, over the river to the north, or slightly further away to the east, in the near region of The Conversion marker. On the map below, each of these sites has been noted, and you can choose any of them to accomplish the Dark Jonesy quest.

Corruption particles will start sprouting from beneath the ground as you arrive at your chosen location. In what amounts to a game of whack-a-mole, your objective is to keep striking them with your harvesting instrument until there are none left.

You could start to question whether you’re doing something wrong after a while (because they seem to keep continuing), but rest assured that they will finally run out.

After you’ve trimmed all of the corruption bits from the ground, a larger crystal will appear for you to smash. If you defeat this one, you’ll be able to return to Dark Jonesy at Steamy Stacks to claim your reward.

