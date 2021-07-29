How to Defeat the Siege Mech Boss in ‘The Ascent’ Walkthrough

Throughout “The Ascent,” you will encounter the siege mech as a recurrent boss. One of these industrial behemoths will most likely appear in the “Trading Places” mission, where it will arrive with great fanfare and proceed to wipe the floor with you if you are not careful.

Indeed, if you’re playing alone, they can be extremely difficult. As a result, we’ve put up a quick tutorial to assist you in defeating these military-grade androids.

Preparations for the Siege Mech Walkthrough

Because the siege mechs are heavily armed with missiles and miniguns, you’ll need to dress appropriately.

Your options here may be restricted depending on what gear you’ve already found, but if possible, we recommend the PF-30 Jackhammer cap, the F-30 Hellfire work jacket, and the E-40 Redrunner compression pants. If you don’t have these armor components yet, don’t panic; the siege mech can be controlled without them, and you can wear anything with strong physical or fire-resistance characteristics.

When it comes to your own firepower, explosive ordinance that can pierce the robot’s armor is the best option. We discovered that a well modified RPG23 launcher made light work of the boss, to the point where the combat was fairly lackluster.

If you don’t already have a launcher, you may purchase one from the weapons trader in Cluster 13, so just take a taxi there. Otherwise, an energy weapon such as the E77 Superior will enough to defeat the siege mech.

Finally, if you’re having trouble getting past the boss, it could be worthwhile to invest in some better augmentations. A vitasigns booster will increase your maximum HP, allowing you to take more damage, and the biometric timestamp will allow you to heal quickly while in combat. A grafter can sell both of these enhancements to you.

Fight Strategies in The Siege Mech Walkthrough

The siege mech’s massive size conceals its impressive movement speed, so “don’t bank on them being slow,” as its codex article puts it.

Attempting to maintain a safe distance from the robot. This is a condensed version of the information.