How to Defeat Shiny Druddigon in the Dragonspiral Descent Event in Pokémon GO.

Pokemon GO is giving players the chance to catch a Druddigon as part of its new “Dragonspiral Descent” event. Here are the most successful strategies for obtaining this game’s newest addition to the roster.

The ongoing Dragonspiral Descent event focuses specifically on fifth-generation characters from Pokemon Black and White. The majority of the iconic monsters in this area are already present in Pokemon GO, but they’ve been made more plentiful for the duration of the event.

Druddigon, on the other hand, is a relative newbie to the game. This dragon-type Pokemon is known for its subterranean dwelling, as well as its predatory instincts and nearly unbreakable armor.

You can presently capture a Druddigon in Pokemon GO in three different ways before the Dragonspiral Descent event ends. According to Niantic’s official blog, the creature is available as a prize for completing field research chores as well as completing a special collection challenge.

However, defeating a Druddigon in combat during a 3-star raid battle is the simplest way to capture one. This is especially true if you desire the shiny form, which spawns in raids more frequently than in the wild.

This guide will teach you all you need to know about defeating this foe.

Strengths and Weaknesses of Shiny Druddigon in ‘Pokemon GO’

Druddigon is not the most powerful adversary in the game, as it can only be obtained through participating in 3-star raids (rather than the stronger 5-star or “Mega” versions).

A pair of trainers, or even a lone wolf, may easily defeat it if they are sufficiently prepared. Before you challenge the dragon to a fight, it’s necessary to understand its resistances and vulnerabilities.

You’ll find that fire, water, grass, and electric assaults are mainly ineffectual against Druddigons, so you’re best off switching to different types of attacks. You should emphasize the employment of ice, dragon, and fairy damage, as any of these will quickly dispatch your opponent.

Salamence, Dragonite, Rayquaza, Haxorus, Garchomp, and Zekrom are good examples of Dragon-types that are good at challenging Druddigons. The latter has the potential to be highly effective. This is a condensed version of the information.