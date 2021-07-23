How To Craft New 4-Star Weapons In ‘Genshin Impact’

The long-awaited Inazuma update for “Genshin Impact” has finally come, bringing with it a massive new region full with mysteries, secrets, loot, and more. Many gamers were delighted for the fresh new set of Inazuma-themed weapons, but they turned out to be more difficult to obtain than they had anticipated.

These new weaponry, like the previous handmade weapons, can be produced by a blacksmith in any of the game’s locations. However, before having blacksmiths create the weapons for them, “Genshin Impact” players must first locate each weapon’s blueprints.

Although the game does not specify where these blueprints can be located, gamers on the Hoyolabs forum have made an effort to locate each blueprint for the benefit of the entire community. Soarling, a forum user, and other members of the “Genshin Impact” community discovered the following.

Where can I get blueprints for Inazuma weapons?

The blueprints for the new four-star weapons can be acquired as rewards in Inazuma’s world quests.

To make their journey a little easier, players should first explore all of the islands before beginning their search for blueprints. However, because many places are restricted behind advancement walls, players will need to progress through the main quest line.

Complete the “Farmer’s Treasure” mission on Jinren Island, which is located beyond the Sacred Sakura tree on the northern coast. Before going to Jinren Island, players must finish the “Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual” task.

Kitain Cross Spear (polearm)

Complete the “Orobashi’s Legacy” mission offered by NPC Kaji, who can be found on the north border of the ridge between Musoujin Gorge and Fort Fujitou at Kannazuka’s western end.

Hakushin Ring is the catalyst.

Complete the “Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual” global quest “Yougou Cleansing,” then speak with the enigmatic shrine maiden at Konda Village.

Nagamasa Katsugakiri Claymore

At Tatarasuna, complete the “Tatara Tales” global quest. To get the weapon blueprint, players must collect three keys and open a specific gate.

Hamayumi, Hamayumi, Hamayumi, Hamay

Unfortunately, no one knows where the blueprints for this four-star bow can be found.