How To Craft And Enhance Accessories In ‘Tales Of Arise’

Crafting accessories is a big component of “Tales of Arise,” because it’s one of the finest methods to boost a character’s attributes and general performance in combat. Players should constantly aim to obtain the greatest available equipment, although this may be more difficult said than done.

Early on in the game, you can start crafting accessories. However, at this stage, the accessory options are situational and uninspiring. Players will gain access to better ores and materials as they continue through the main tale of “Tales of Arise,” which may then be turned into more powerful equipment.

How to make your own accessories

Players can speak to any traveling merchant or specialized jewel crafter in towns after accessory crafting is unlocked. To construct an accessory, players must speak with a craftsman NPC and select the item they want to create. To finish, you’ll need a few ores and a little amount of Gald.

After rarer ores are discovered later in the game, the subtleties of this crafting system become apparent. Ores are categorized into five tiers, with 5-star ores being the most rare and strong. Rarer ores can be used to enhance accessories, giving them more perks than their lesser equivalents.

How to Improve Accessory Quality

Every accessory has a base skill and a set of sub-skills that vary in quantity depending on its rarity. A +15 percent bonus to the Attack stat is always included with a Warrior’s Emblem, for example. The same symbol manufactured from rarer ores can have two to four additional abilities.

Until the item is upgraded, these extra skills will be dormant. To improve accessories, players must give up ores or other items to boost the star level of the accessory they want to improve.

A completely upgraded attachment will have complete access to all of its skills, significantly increasing its power.

Transferring Complementary Skills

Fully improved accessories can be traded in for a single skill change in any attachment. Skill Transfer is a technique that can be used to optimize an item depending on personal taste. After reaching a specific point in the story, Skill Transfer becomes available.

Players can use this tool to replace one talent with another. After Skill Transfer is complete, the sacrificial accessory will be destroyed, and the overwritten skill will vanish.