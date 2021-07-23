How To Complete Thunder Sojourn Challenges In ‘Genshin Impact’

The first event for “Genshin Impact 2.0” is now live, and it will take players all around Inazuma through a series of challenges meant to put their speed, skill, and strategy to the test in order to collect as many resources as possible for Alcor’s chief technological officer.

Thunder Sojourn, unlike other events in “Genshin Impact,” is made up of many tasks that are spread out across the event’s duration.

Bolt Blitz, Lightning Round, Weaving Lightning, and Automaton Front are the four challenges in this event. Each challenge has its unique set of rules and objectives, ensuring that the event remains interesting throughout.

The first task, Bolt Blitz, is comparable to the Adventurer’s Guild’s daily commissioning, “Straight To The Heart.” Before the timer runs out, players must go from point A to point B. Players are paid based on how much time is left when they reach the finish line, and enemies can be slain along the way to boost the remaining time on the clock.

Instead of wind currents, players will have to navigate the terrain swiftly using Electrograna and Thunder Spheres. If a player has an Electrogranum, they can quickly drag themselves toward floating Thunder Spheres and dart over and around terrain.

Bolt Blitz should be easy for any character to accomplish. For extra time, players should bring AoE troops like Eula and Beidou to one-shot slime clumps. Crossbow-wielding Hilichurls situated on top of towers are also excellent for challenge nodes.

Before exploring the islands, players must first finish the “Ritou Escape Plan” quest. Players should also complete the “Chisato’s Letter” task if they run into any issues with travel limitations.

Because the challenge nodes are dispersed around the region, it is highly advised that you explore all of the available Inazuman islands for this event. This will also make it much easier to reach future challenge nodes.

The remaining challenges in Thunder Sojourn will be unlocked over the next few days, giving players plenty of time to complete the event and explore the rest of the Inazuman islands at their leisure.