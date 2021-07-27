How To Complete The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual (Genshin Impact)

When the 2.0 update was released, there were a lot of new missions added to “Genshin Impact,” but none of them are as long as the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest. The eponymous ceremony will lead players over the entirety of the available Inazuman islands in this global quest.

A long series of tasks leads up to the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual. To complete the ritual, “Genshin Impact” players must accomplish all of the accompanying quests, rather than just the objectives that appear in their notebook.

While the length of the quest may deter some “Genshin Impact” players, finishing the ritual is required to gain access to certain regions of the islands, including the entrance to the Perpetual Mechanical Array boss located northeast of Ritou. Some of the blueprints for the new 4-star weapons are also hidden behind the scenes of this chain’s tasks.

The missions that players must complete in order to complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual are listed below.

In Konda, there’s a strange story.

After completing the first set of story missions and gaining access to the rest of Inazuma, players can undertake the Strange Story In Konda task in Konda Village, which is located just outside of Ritou.

This will lead to the first shrine, which must be cleansed before moving on. To continue, speak with the disguised shrine maiden after completing the necessary stages and problems.

Offering of Sacrifice

By Konda Village, the second shrine may be located near the abandoned shrine. The Memento Lens, given by the shrine maidens of the Grand Narukami Sanctuary, must be used to solve the mystery of the Kitsune statues near the shrine. After completing this quest, you’ll be able to find three more shrines.

Getting Rid of Impurity

Players will be required to purify three shrines in Araumi, Chinju Forest, and the Kamisato Estate as part of this task. Players must also finish the Hayashi of Tanuki quest, which takes place in the same area, to complete the Chinju Forest shrine.

Cleansing Yougou

Players will face a boss and mini-bosses in this final quest, which takes place on Mt. Yougou. After defeating the boss, players will gain access to the teleporter and domain near the Perpetual Mechanical Array, completing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual.