How To Complete The Aspect Of Influence Quest In ‘Destiny 2′

The Aspect of Influence quest can be completed to obtain the third aspect for all Stasis classes in “Destiny 2.” Before they can imbue themselves with their new Darkness talent, players must achieve certain objectives, just like the previous aspect quests.

The quest is straightforward enough to complete, but there is one very lengthy need that gamers may have overlooked.

For “Destiny 2 Beyond Light,” here’s a quick guide to the Aspect of Influence task.

Prerequisites for the quest

Players must have the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher in addition to completing the previous aspect tasks. This may be obtained through The Drifter at the Tower’s exotic quest. This weapon is required to complete the Aspect of Influence quest.

Steps in the Influence Quest

To begin this quest, go to the Exo Stranger in Europa after you’ve obtained the Salvation’s Grip grenade launcher. After that, carry out the following steps:

Throughout this quest, objective indicators will direct players to where they need to go.

Entropic Shards are an aspect of influence.

Players will investigate the Well of Infinitude area of Europa in search of Entropic Shards as part of the investigation section of this quest. The Shards will be found as players progress through the Vex-filled halls and corridors in this area, which is fairly linear.

Entropic Shards float in the air and appear as little pyramid-like structures. Players must use shoot these objects with the Salvation’s Grip in order to progress the quest. Heavy ammo bricks will be available in regions where the shards exist to assist players in replenishing their weapon’s ammo.

Heroic Exo Challenge – Aspect of Influence

These challenges can be started by selecting the Activity Node near the Braytech facility on the map screen’s western side. The heroic versions are simple enough to complete on their own, but players should carry anti-champion mods and weaponry.

To complete the mission and claim the new aspect, return to the Ziggurat near the Exo Stranger’s camp.