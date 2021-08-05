How To Beat The Saga Boss Fenrir In ‘Tribes Of Midgard’

Aside from crafting, exploration, and survival, the ultimate goal in “Tribes of Midgard” is to battle the Saga Boss, who is linked to the game’s current season. The gigantic wolf Fenrir is the major boss to defeat in the game’s relatively brief session-based rounds in the first season, termed the Wolf Saga.

Fenrir can be difficult to face, especially for rookie players, because he is the game’s last boss. While the boss fight isn’t very difficult, just getting to the final arena might be difficult.

Here’s a quick guide to defeating Fenrir in “Tribes of Midgard,” as well as some basic gaming suggestions to make Saga Mode more enjoyable.

What is the best way to get to Fenrir?

The primary Saga objectives are located on the left-hand side of the screen, and players must complete them. Preparing for the initial Jotunn onslaught, discovering the bridge to the high-level snow biome, and unlocking the portal to the boss area are typical tasks.

The first two steps are straightforward, but players must gather Jotunn Fragments, Event Fragments, Quest Fragments, and Hideout Fragments in order to unlock the boss area. Before constructing the bridge, complete at least one task and clear at least one hideout.

What is the best way to defeat Fenrir?

Fenrir has a simple moveset, and he can avoid most of his attacks by staying on his hind legs. The howl and the boulder rain moves are the only two attacks that players should be aware of.

Stay by the edge of Fenrir’s tail, which counts as an active hitbox, while he howls. Until Fenrir stops howling, players can hit his tail for free damage.

When it comes to boulder rain, simply stay away from the circular ground marks. When utilizing the dodge button, however, be cautious because the recovery period after the roll can be disastrous.

The world outside the boss room remains active when facing Fenrir. While players are fighting the Saga Boss, any night-time raids or active Jotunns will continue move toward the settlement and perhaps destroy the Yggdrasil seed.

To counteract this, players can leave the boss chamber and take care of other tasks before Fenrir heals. It’s easier to perform this with multiple people, but it’s also achievable solo.