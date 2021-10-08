How To Beat The Hollowed Lair Nightfall Strike In ‘Destiny 2’

The featured task in “Destiny 2’s” Vanguard Playlist this week was Grandmaster Strikes with the Hollowed Lair, and any veteran Guardian would agree that this particular strike isn’t exactly a walk in the park, especially in the higher levels.

On their route to the Fanatic’s lair, players will encounter a swarm of Scorn, and the manner they battle can be intimidating, especially with the bursting Screebs, Stasis-enabled Ravagers, and horde-focused final boss fight.

Despite the strike’s initial difficulty, players can efficiently harvest this Nightfall for the rare Uzume sniper rifle and other rewards provided their loadouts and methods are optimized. Here are various strategies for defeating the Hollowed Lair on any difficulty level, including the Grandmaster variant.

Suggestions for a Loadout

For the majority of the strike in the Hollowed Lair, players will battle Void and Solar shields. There will, however, be some Arc shields present, so keep that in mind.

If you have weapons or abilities that can stun Overload and Unstoppable Champions, you should use them. Because of the presence of Overload Champions and sniper-type Raider foes, bows are quite handy in this strike.

The exotic bows Trinity Ghoul and Ticuu’s Divination are ideal for this strike; the former is wonderful for clearing mobs on easier difficulties, while the latter is better for chunking down the health of harder monsters. For either bow, a Wolftone Draw with Dragonfly and Shoot to Loot can be excellent alternatives.

Bring Linear Fusion Rifles for heavier weaponry to rapidly take out tough adversaries and push the final boss to perform his Tether move faster. It’s best to use a Lorentz Driver or a god-roll Threaded Needle.

Keep in mind that the Arbalest can shatter all shield kinds with a single shot, giving it an excellent choice for dealing with the last boss. Ager’s Scepter is also a great choice for dealing with big groups of foes.

Tactics to Consider

Players should take it gently but steadily as they proceed through this strike. The mob density in this strike is rather high, and a single unfortunate Screeb spawn can completely derail a run.

Clear each room completely and concentrate on eliminating the Raiders first while keeping an eye on Screebs. In target-rich situations, such as the final boss area, don’t be afraid to employ Supers.

Difficulty Tips for Grandmasters