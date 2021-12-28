How To Beat The First Level Of ‘GTFO’ Artifact 7 Walkthrough

The first level of “GTFO’s” sixth Rundown may appear scary at first, but players will quickly find that as long as they know what they’re doing, there’s nothing to worry about.

Despite this, many players, especially those who are new to the game, will find the first task challenging. While the swarms of latent Sleepers within the dig site may present a challenge, the assignment can be completed if the proper equipment and weapons are brought.

Here’s a quick walkthrough for completing the Artifact 7 quest in “GTFO.”

Objectives

The main objective is to locate the Matter Wave Projector, which is hidden somewhere within the Complex. This is usually discovered in ZONE 80, although players are urged to ping the target on their tracker using a computer terminal.

Multiple doors can be found inside the first huge cavern. The rooms leading to ZONE 80 are connected to one another, while the others contain artifacts, resources, and opponents. A keycard will appear in one of the side rooms at random, and players must obtain it before proceeding.

To find which room holds the keycard, use the “LIST” command followed by the room name. Grab it, then proceed to the first Security Door with an alert.

Bio-Scan Door There are two bio-scan doors on EventsR6A1. The first will take you to Zone 78 and beyond, while the second will take you straight to Zone 80.

Set up a sentry gun or two and point them toward whichever room houses the keycard for the first bio-scan door. Stand on the red circles on the ground until the scan is completed and the remaining Sleepers are removed.

The second door is more difficult due to the presence of two large Sleeper waves.

As a result, the Mine Layer and C-Foam Launcher tools are highly suggested, as they may both be used in unison to kill big groups of adversaries.

The Point of Extraction

Players will need to carry the Matter Wave Projector to Zone 81 and hold their ground until the team is removed. Set up as many mines and sentinels as you can, then try to cover the floor in C-Foam to keep opponents at bay.

Because multiple huge Sleepers spawn during this battle, a sniper rifle may be useful. These foes are usually taken out with a single clean headshot.