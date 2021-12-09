How To Beat The Final Boss In ‘Destiny 2’ Grasp Of Avarice Guide

The Grasp of Avarice dungeon could be the best addition to “Destiny 2” in years, thanks to its shockingly funny beginning portion and relatively easy encounters, not to mention the incredible riches that players can acquire from each reward chest.

The dungeon’s final boss is rather easy to defeat, however it can be difficult at times. While it isn’t as challenging as the final confrontations in other dungeons, such as Prophecy or Pit of Heresy, it can take some time if players don’t know how to complete the fight properly. Here’s a quick approach to beating the Grasp of Avarice dungeon’s last fight in “Destiny 2.” Mechanic Boss The fake engram and scorch cannon mechanics from the preceding sections will be combined in this encounter. To make the boss, Captain Avarokk, vulnerable to harm, players must collect engrams and feed them into the crystal in the center platform.

Fight Against the Boss

It’s best to take down the flying Sniper Shank above the boss before going for the scorch cannons and engrams. Because of how precisely it can fire its high-damage missiles, this Shank is likely the most dangerous menace in the room, second only to the boss. Take out the Shank with a sniper rifle or a linear fusion rifle as soon as possible.

After that, disperse the fireteam and have one member take a scorch cannon from a Vandal. The cannon user will be in charge of turning on the three generators on the main boss platform’s arches, while the others will be in charge of add-clearing and engram gathering.

Make sure the fireteam is split up to cover three distinct areas of the arena. This ensures that the team receives the maximum number of engrams every generator activation. Once you’ve gathered all of the engrams, proceed to the crystal in the middle platform to start the damage phase. Rep this procedure till the boss is defeated.

Loadouts to Consider

A Focusing Lens combination with a Well of Radiance, Ward of Dawn, Silence, and Squall ensures that the entire team receives the most damage bonus.

Due to the close proximity of the boss during the damage phase, players can easily burst the boss down using Vorpal Weapon fusion rifles like the Cartesian Coordinate. When fully enhanced, a Sleeper Simulant can cause over 100k damage every hit.