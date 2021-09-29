How to Beat Almeidrea in Tales of Arise’s Boss Guide.

For newcomers to “Tales of Arise,” the third main lord can be difficult to overcome. Her ability to cast spells while the party is distracted by her pet zeugle can spell doom for the party, but like the other bosses, it’s nothing that a little thought and planning couldn’t fix.

This boss fight has a few more intricacies than the first two lords, and players should aim to take advantage of them as much as possible to make it easier. Here’s a quick method to defeating Lord Almeidrea in “Tales of Arise.”

Boss Fight with Lord Almeidrea

Players will have to combat both Almeidrea and her zeugle Mesmald in this encounter. To finish this fight, only Mesmald needs to be defeated, although his enormous HP pool may make things difficult.

Mesmald has the ability to cast spells and hit players with melee assaults, which are all easily dodged or blocked. It’s worth noting that players can easily activate Counter Edge attacks by dodging near on-field spell effects like tornados. This will teleport players to Mesmald while also causing some more harm.

Concentrate your attacks on Mesmald’s vulnerable points to stun him. In this boss fight, skills that improve a character’s damage against weak locations are quite useful.

Keep moving and avoid stacking your group on top of one another, since Mesmald’s AoE spells might hit everyone at once.

Composition of the Party

With his Boost Attack, Alphen is an excellent choice for this boss fight because he can stagger and interrupt Mesmald at will. Any two caster characters are also preferred because they can use their powerful spells freely without having to worry about casting times. Finally, Law excels in this fight due to his ability to target weak locations and the explosive damage of his Boost Attack.

Regardless of whether Rinwell is on the field or not, she will play a critical role in this clash. She has the ability to interrupt and steal Almeidrea’s spells, preventing the boss from interrupting the party’s struggle against Mesmald. She can also counter Almeidrea’s initial cast of Chaotic Disaster, which if left unattended can knock out the entire party.

As much as possible, use Alphen to cancel Mesmald’s attacks and conserve Rinwell’s Boost Attack for Almeidrea.