How to Add Friends in ‘Pokemon Unite’ on the Nintendo Switch and Mobile.

Pokemon Unite has been an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch system for the past few months, but the free-to-play game is now available on mobile devices as well. Here’s all you need to know about syncing your progress and adding friends between the two platforms.

In ‘Pokemon Unite,’ How Do I Find My Trainer ID?

Because Pokemon Unite enables crossplay, Nintendo Switch and smartphone users will be able to participate in the same matches and even add each other as friends.

This is made possible by a system known as “Trainer ID.” In a word, everyone who plays Pokemon Unite (regardless of platform) will be assigned a unique alphanumeric code.

By opening your profile, you may see what your Trainer ID is. This means you’ll have to press the ZL button from the home screen on the Nintendo Switch. Simply tap on the small passport-style photo of your trainer avatar on your mobile device (located in the top left-hand corner of the screen).

You’ll see a list of options on the left and an image of your avatar on the right when you access this menu. Your alphanumeric Trainer ID is shown in light blue writing beneath the latter.

Using this code, you can add friends on both your phone and your Nintendo Switch.

