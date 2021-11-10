How to acquire a free letter from Santa through the Royal Mail 2021 scheme.

If there’s one holiday tradition that we all like seeing, it’s youngsters writing letters to Santa Claus.

Also makes the celebration that much more exciting for the kids, and it provides parents with a convenient list of what they should be looking for in stores.

Every year, Royal Mail offers a free service that allows you to write to Santa and receive a response from the ‘North Pole.’

The Write to Santa program is now accepting applications for the year 2021.

“It’s approaching Christmas, and we know you want to make sure your letter to Santa Claus gets to him,” the Royal Mail Letters to Santa website says.

“We just got a message from Santa himself, and he’s just as enthusiastic as we are about Christmas.” Remember, as Santa advises, “get your letter in the mail by Friday, December 10th.”

To use the program, have your child compose a letter that includes their entire name and address.

Put the letter in an envelope with a stamp and mail it to Royal Mail’s ‘address’ for Santa.

On the envelope, carefully write Santa’s address.

Put a stamp on the mail to ensure that it reaches Santa.

Include your entire name and address in your letter. If you prefer, Santa will respond in Welsh, but you will need to write to a different address.

You’ll need the following addresses:

For an English response, type:

XM4 5HQ, Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland

Send your stamped mail to Sion Corn,Ogof Sion Corn,Gwlad Y Ceirw,XM4 5HQ if you’re writing in Welsh.

Santa will begin replying to letters on November 30, with families being advised to expect a 10-day delay.

Letters should be sent no later than Friday, December 10 in order to receive a response from Santa.