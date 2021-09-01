How the New Game Has Been Updated for Next-Gen Consoles in the ‘Dead Space’ Remake

A developer livestream gave fans an early glimpse at the impending Dead Space remake, and they’ve already noticed a few crucial differences between this new edition and the 2008 original.

On Tuesday, Motive Studios released an interesting broadcast in which they gave gamers a sneak peek at some exclusive game footage while also providing commentary and behind-the-scenes information.

The remake’s senior producer, Philippe Ducharme, clarified that this wasn’t a traditional “gameplay reveal,” but rather an early peek at some unfinished features that would allow the team to assess “reactions from throughout the community” and get feedback.

As a result, we didn’t see a lot of video, and any time a clip from the game was released, it was always prefaced with the disclaimer that it was still in the “very, very, very early” phases of development.

A Visual Upgrade for the Next Generation

Ducharme explained that the team used heritage assets from the original game and updated them for a current audience by adding further details to the environments, applying shaders, reworking the lighting, and including new atmospheric effects.

At the 11-minute mark of the webcast, a split-screen comparison was presented, showcasing the visual differences between the original Dead Space and its remake. This allowed you to fully appreciate all of the improvements that had been done.

Motive also stated that they have made a number of other technical upgrades for their Dead Space remake, including an ambitious endeavor to eliminate loading times entirely.

Dismemberment and “Peeling” Systems have been updated.

The original Dead Space was famous for its Necromorph opponents, which were reanimated corpses transformed by an extraterrestrial illness.

One of the creatures’ unique characteristics was that they could only be slain through “strategic dismemberment,” as described in the game. This meant that firing a weapon into their torso would cause very little harm and that you’d have to shoot off their limbs instead.

It was only natural that this horrific mechanic would return for the reboot, given how synonymous it is with the Dead Space franchise. However, because technology has advanced much since 2008, it has also been refined.

