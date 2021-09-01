How The New Dismemberment System Works in ‘Dead Space Remake’

Motive Studios has revealed an early look at how the “Dead Space Remake” development is progressing, including a sneak peek at the new dismemberment mechanism that players will have to get used to.

The game’s creators recently went live on YouTube to provide vital facts about the game’s development and the stuff they’ve completed so far, including the improved fighting system. Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and senior producer Philippe Ducharme showed to the viewers the new peeling system that’s set to introduce an extra layer of gore and tactical dismemberment to the game.

Dismemberment will continue to be a big part of “Dead Space,” and Motive’s new peeling mechanism is meant to make each encounter more visceral than before. Rather than merely blowing the limbs off necromorphs, “Dead Space Remake” will let players to view the exact damage done to the monsters down to the tiniest of details.

Every inch of a necromorph’s body has been designed to reflect damage, allowing players to essentially strip away their body mass with gunfire. It not only makes for a more aesthetically striking and devastating combat experience, but it also ties in with the upcoming gameplay enhancements for “Dead Space” from Motive.

Players will be able to see where they need to shoot in order to chop a necromorph’s limb off thanks to the visual representation of damage. To have any effect, players must direct their fire towards bodily portions that have already been harmed.

When it comes to the larger opponent kinds, Campos-Oriola also indicated that the peeling and cutting mechanism will have an impact. When Campos-Oriola highlighted the Brute enemy type, Ducharme hinted that players would be able to carve through the monster’s bare backside and “get to the vulnerable areas,” a mechanic that was absent from the original game.

The developers also mentioned that limbs can dangle from necromorphs, ripped skin and torn muscles clinging to the main bodies. Players can use their Kinesis Modules to aggressively peel these dangling lips off and use them as weapons by using their Kinesis Modules on them.

Overall, the remake will be faithful to the original “Dead Space” experience, but Motive is working hard to include new features that complement the traditional gameplay, themes, and environments. The new gore system may appear unnecessary, but for fans of the original game, it could be a valuable addition that helps them survive the horror once more.