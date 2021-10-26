How Much Does the Switch Online N64 Expansion Pack Cost and What Games Are Included?

This October, the Nintendo Switch is giving retro players a wonderful treat. Classics like Super Mario 64, Starfox 64, and Ecco the Dolphin, as well as other classic games developed for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis, are now available to play on the service (aka the Mega Drive).

All of these titles will be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which is an add-on service to the console’s existing membership plan.

Here’s all you need to know about this new Switch Online service, whether you’re already a subscriber or want to sign up now to relive your childhood memories of playing Ocarina of Time.

For existing Nintendo Switch Online customers, how much does the Expansion Pack cost?

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online will have to pay an additional $30 on top of the $19.99 they already pay for the service to gain access to these classic games (and some other features, about which more later).

If you already have a Switch Online subscription, you can subscribe to the expansion pack through the Nintendo Switch Online app. When you reach to checkout, the sum you already paid for the initial subscription will be subtracted from your purchase, even though it will reflect the full price of the expansion pack in the app.

For new subscribers, how much does the Expansion Pack cost?

If you’ve never used Nintendo Switch Online before, the service will set you back $49.99 per year. You can sign up through the Nintendo eShop or through the link in the news app story announcing the expansion pack’s release.

Subscribers to the original Nintendo Switch Online bundle get online play on compatible Switch games including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as access to the save data cloud and exclusive member-only promotions.

It also allows you access to over 100 games developed on the NES and SNES, which is very useful for retro gamers. Classics such as the early Super Mario Brothers games (including The Lost Levels), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, and Ghosts ‘n Goblins fall under this category.

Meanwhile, the extra pack includes a Nintendo library. This is a condensed version of the information.