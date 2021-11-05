How Much Do the Winners of ‘League of Legends’ Get Paid? The Prize Money for 2021 has been revealed.

The grand finals of the League of Legends 2021 World Championship are approaching, which means one team will soon be earning the Summoner’s Cup and, most importantly, a large sum of money.

The reigning champions DWG KIA (from South Korea) will face the Edward Gaming team in this final stage of the event (from China). Pundits predict that the former will win because they have thrashed the competition in every other seed thus far, and the latter has gotten by on very tight victories.

The stakes, on the other hand, could not be higher, as the winners will be awarded a plethora of gifts. They will receive the chosen Summoner’s Cup trophy, personalized Mercedes-Benz jewelry, and a large sum of money, in addition to basic bragging rights.

The League of Legends World Champions will get the following items.

Cup of the Summoner

The Summoner’s Cup, made of brass, pewter, silver, and gold, is a prized award given out annually to the teams that demonstrate real mastery of League of Legends.

It also has the distinction of weighing around 70 pounds due to all of the metals used in its construction (almost as much as a small sofa). As a result, winners will frequently struggle to keep the trophy aloft and will need to rely on the same team effort that earned them the trophy in the first place to transport it.

Rings of Victory

The World Champions will be presented with special rings made by Mercedes-Benz, which is a new addition for this year’s competition.

These are made of 18 karat white gold and are custom-fit for each player, as well as engraved with their summoner name. A sapphire gem and a diamond are also wrapped in the one-of-a-kind bling’s patterns.

The Award Money

Of course, the substantial prize money up for grabs is the main motivator for every esport contestant to do well. The entire pool for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship is $2,225,000.

This is a significant rise over the $100,000 prize pool provided in the inaugural tournament in 2011, and is comparable to last year’s prize pool.

The winners of the finals, to be clear, will not.