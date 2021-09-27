How Many Hours Of Work Does It Take To Pay The Internet Bill?

According to a survey conducted by VPN company Surfshark, the world’s most affordable internet is also frequently the poorest. Nigerians would have to work more than 35 hours at average salary to acquire the cheapest monthly broadband contract available in the country, according to the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index. Despite the fact that Nigeria has the sixth-worst broadband speed in the survey of 110 countries, this is the case.

The same problem exists in many Latin American countries. Despite its terrible speed, Indonesia is the most expensive country in Asia, needing more than eleven hours of labor at average wage for a month of broadband internet.

However, certain low-cost internet plans can be found throughout the Asian continent. In Japan, Sri Lanka, and China, a month of internet costs less than the average hourly income, whereas in South Korea and Singapore, it costs somewhat more. The latter also has the fastest broadband connection in the survey, which has a reliability rating of 95%.

Russia, Israel, and several European countries all have very affordable and reliable internet connections. Several Eastern European countries offer excellent affordability and stability, but they lag behind in terms of speed. Montenegro stands out as the European country with the most expensive internet, costing about six and a half hours of work.

While the high pricing for bad service appear to be incongruent at first glance, the disparity can be explained by weak infrastructure and lower internet penetration rates in some countries, resulting in a greater cost for a product that is still in its infancy.