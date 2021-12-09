How many campaign missions are there in ‘Halo Infinite,’ and why can’t you replay them?

The campaign in Halo Infinite is a significant departure from the franchise’s previous installments in that it is not entirely linear and includes optional side material that you can choose to tackle or ignore. Because of the open-world architecture, there is no chapter choose menu, which means you can’t rerun any of the story missions.

The Halo Infinite story campaign is now available, almost a month after its multiplayer component premiered, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it for free. The game has already received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with an average score of 86 on Metacritic, and has been enthusiastically received by fans.

Although it has been warmly received, there have been some criticisms regarding the promotion. One of the most serious problems is that in the present build, missions cannot be replayed. So, if you want to relive any of the game’s set pieces or story moments, you’ll need to start a new save file.

To say the least, this is uncommon, as prior Halo games constantly encouraged players to return to levels and see if you could beat them on harder settings, find hidden skulls, or take on additional challenges.

The open-world design of Halo Infinite makes this feature a little more difficult to implement, as the campaign isn’t as neatly divided into chapters. Other games with non-linear designs, such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the recently released Forza Horizon 5, have managed to integrate some form of replay capability.

List of Halo Infinite Campaign Missions and How Long It Takes To Complete Them

It’s terrifying to think about repeating Halo Infinite’s campaign merely to relive specific moments. After all, the game’s duration is projected to be between 12 and 25 hours.

Those longer projections, to be sure, are meant to reflect how long it takes to beat the shooter on harder difficulties and with a completionist mindset. Even if you’re just rushing through the story missions on easy, it’ll take you at least a dozen hours.

