How Long Does It Take to Beat ‘Psychonauts 2?’ and a Complete Area List

Fans will undoubtedly anticipate Psychonauts 2 to be a lengthy offering that warrants the wait after waiting 15 torturous years for the sequel (if we exclude the 2017 VR-only experience).

What Is the Runtime of ‘Psychonauts 2′?

Despite the fact that Psychonauts 2 isn’t the world’s longest game, it is devoid of any unnecessary filler. Every single region in the sequel is brimming with the trademark ingenuity and wit that Double Fine Productions has become known for.

You’ll be touring a casino-themed hospital that portrays the mind of a doctor who became addicted to gambling one minute and then taking a psychedelic journey through the five senses in a colorful Beatles homage the next.

Furthermore, each of these levels has its own distinct mechanics, with no repeated or overused ideas. As a result, while there is a limited amount of plot content here, you will most likely want to extend your stay in the fascinating world of Psychonauts 2 to experience everything it has to offer.

There are a few optional side tasks to accomplish to lengthen the game’s duration, just like its predecessor. Meanwhile, you can have a lot of witty scripted dialogues with NPCs, and you can always search the environments for hidden secrets.

It will be impossible to make this a particularly epic undertaking, regardless of how much time you spend on these extra activities. Indeed, Psychonauts 2 pales in comparison to games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077, which offer 100-hour adventures (although it is significantly less repetitive than both of those).

In actuality, Psychonauts 2 is roughly the same length as the first, with a tale that takes about 11 hours to complete. However, if you are more meticulous, a playthrough might easily take up to 15-16 hours.

Is There a Post-Game for ‘Psychonauts 2′?

There is also a post-game state after the end credits that serves as a kind of narrative epilogue for Raz’s voyage.

You can check in on the various side characters and put any lingering subplots to rest here. It also allows you to explore previously visited regions (with your newly improved power). This is a condensed version of the information.