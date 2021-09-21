How Long Does It Take to Beat ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits?’ with a List of Side Content

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven adventure game set in a small, interconnected universe that you can explore at your leisure. It’s also the first game from its development team, Ember Lab, so don’t expect anything too big or long.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, on the other hand, is a short yet delightful experience. Although a playthrough will need some backtracking and you will want to accomplish at least some of the side activities to obtain skill tree upgrades, you can easily complete the game in a weekend.

What is the duration of ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’?

The length of a Kena: Bridge of Spirits playthrough is determined by how much optional content you choose to engage with, as is the case with many modern games.

A story-focused run will likely last approximately 7 hours (on the usual difficulty setting), but you’ll lose out on many of the game’s best locales and moments. Indeed, there are a few secret areas in the game that you can completely miss if you don’t look hard enough or simply stick to the waypoints on your map.

While there are no standard side missions in this game, there are plenty of collectibles, archery tests, and combat challenges to complete. We said in our review that tracking down the Rot characters was the most engrossing and enjoyable aspect of the game, so don’t overlook it.

Given this, we estimate that a decently thorough playthrough of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will take you closer to 9 or 10 hours, while a completionist run would take you closer to 12 or 13 hours.

Of course, how quickly you solve puzzles, how often you pause to interact with the Rot, and how long you spend gazing at the gorgeously depicted sceneries in camera mode will all affect how long you play.

In terms of the primary plot, you must assist three ghosts, each of whom demands the discovery of three relics. You can also find “memories” (of which there are ten) to discard. This is a condensed version of the information.