How long does it take to beat Greak: Memories of Azur, and what are the main quests?

Greak: Memories of Azur isn’t the longest game you’ll ever play, but your mileage will vary depending on how often you engage with the game’s side material and how good you are at solving riddles.

What Is the Runtime of ‘Greak: Memories of Azur’?

Greak: If you’re meticulous, Memories of Azur should take you roughly eight hours to accomplish.

There are optional platforming tasks, extra talks with NPCs, and hidden prizes sprinkled throughout the dungeons that you can choose to ignore.

Meanwhile, there are a few side tasks to complete, but they won’t eat up too much of your time and can even be completed while you’re out and about doing other things.

Zack, for example, may assign you a series of training missions that will need you to fight specific adversaries that would inevitably appear during the main tale.

Another side quest requires you to experiment with the cooking system, which you will almost certainly be doing anyway. As a result, neither of these questlines will throw you off track or add a significant amount of time to your entire run.

The accolade “As Fast as the Winds” suggests that the game can be completed in under three hours. It’s not a terribly difficult task once you know where to go and how to solve the numerous obstacles.

Getting stuck on some of the more difficult puzzles is the only other thing that could potentially extend your quest in Greak: Memories of Azur.

Due to its twisting terrain and interwoven mechanisms, the Aldalar Labyrinth finale is very difficult, although you should be able to break it after a few tries.

‘Greak: Azur Memories’ List of Main Quests

It’s difficult to say how many primary quests there are in Greak: Memories of Azur because some of them appear to be side tasks at first but later turn out to be required.

As a result, we can fairly rule out games like “Scout Training,” “An Agile Enemy,” “Getting Rid of the Plague,” “A Taste from Home,” and “Looking Far Away,” as they do not provide you with important stuff.

