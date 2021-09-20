How Does The Range Stat Work In ‘Destiny 2′ Weapons?

Range is one of the most essential attributes that a weapon can have in the game, according to veteran “Destiny 2” players. It will not only extend a gun’s effective engagement range, but it will also help players stay alive by allowing them to do damage from a safe distance.

Unfortunately, outside of damage falloff over vast distances, the game does not properly explain how this stat works. If you want to get the most out of your weapons, there are a few key bits of information that all players should be aware of.

When choosing a weapon for PvE and PvP, range should be one of the most important variables to consider. This is why.

What is range and how does it work?

The maximum distance at which a weapon may do complete damage is defined by its range. Any shots fired beyond a gun’s maximum range will suffer from damage falloff, rendering them useless.

Only a bar with an approximate approximation of a gun’s maximum range appears on the weapon information screen. This bar only shows the range of one weapon in comparison to others in its class.

In “Destiny 2,” each weapon class has its own effective range brackets. At base, hand cannons have an effective range of about 21 in-game meters, whereas a scout rifle has a range of up to 35 meters.

Even if it has a maxed-out range stat, a hand cannon will never be able to match the range of a scout rifle because that is how the game works.

What effect does zoom have on range?

In “Destiny 2,” weapon zoom interacts with range in a unique way. If a gun has a scope with a high zoom level, its range can be extended. When players aim down sights, their guns gain a range boost.

This is why veteran players typically seek out perks like high-zoom scopes and Rangefinders.

What else does range have an impact on?

Because of how it interacts with the target acquisition metric, high range can also make players more accurate. Target acquisition, also known as Bullet Magnetism, causes projectiles to curve or “magnetize” toward targets.

In one of their postings, Reddit user Mercules904 provided a detailed description of how range influences aim assist. It’s worth noting that aim assist/bullet magnetism impacts keyboard and mouse users as well as controller users.