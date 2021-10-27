How Do You Engage a Thousands-Strong Audience With An App That Doesn’t Require a Network Connection?

“Two very competent” Israeli army intelligence grads developed a device and algorithm that allows phones to communicate using sound waves, regardless of cellular service or Internet connectivity.

When their mobile phones unexpectedly activated in the middle of the “Festgial,” Israel’s largest annual song and dance musical event for youngsters, 600K Israelis were astonished to be exposed to a creative and surprising technical dimension. The flashlight on their devices turned on, and content connected to the show appeared on their screens in real time and in perfect harmony with the performance’s pace. All of this is done in order to reach a specific point in the program where the kids become an active part of it by voting on what will happen in the next scene.

Anyone who has ever attended a concert or a show with thousands of other people understands how frustrating it is when cellular and WiFi networks go down, and that sharing stories and images from the show should be postponed until you are a little further away from the venue. To overcome this barrier, three Israeli specialists developed a novel and unique technique that relies solely on sound waves and does not require an Internet connection (WiFi or cellular).

The technology is the outcome of Gil Rabbi’s development of Crowdr, a small start-up (literally!). Rabbi is regarded as a global authority in the development of digital goods that increase engagement. Over the last decade, his main focus has been on encouraging users to remain longer on websites and apps, become more engaged with the content, and provide website and app owners with more user data.

Rabbi began his career in 2003, when he designed a mechanism to engage troops who came to enlist during his military duty. The technique sped up the process of recruiting new soldiers into the Israeli army. Rabbi Interactive, a Tel-Aviv-based technology agency, was created shortly after. Rabbi has built products that have reached over 5 million people every month over the last decade, including Eurovision and the Rising Star TV format, which allowed hundreds of thousands of fans to participate in real time.

Rabbi was named one of the most influential persons under 40 in the 2018 40 under Forty list, as well as one of the 100 most influential people in the digital fields in 2016.