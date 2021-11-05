How Bad Is The FPS-Based Damage Bug In ‘Destiny 2′?

Members of the community have uncovered a harsh glitch in “Destiny 2” that amplifies the damage adversaries deliver to players, causing alarm among players who thrive in the game’s most tough content.

Fans of “Destiny” on Reddit demanded that Bungie repair the glitch right away, but is it truly as awful as it appears?

Players found that certain adversaries were delivering substantially more damage than intended and that lowering their maximum FPS cap would actually help them survive more strikes, for those who are unaware. Over at r/DestinyTheGame, Reddit member u/UselessDeadMemes compiled information linked to this flaw, demonstrating tangible proof of how the bug truly works.

According to footage and testing by members of the “Destiny 2” community, the problem only affected particular types of foes, including:

Cabal Colossi killed players in a single hit in videos referenced in the post, while Hive Tomb Ships’ void blasts killed players in a single volley. Playing “Destiny 2” at a lower frame rate, on the other hand, allowed the player to survive the first few strikes from either opponent type.

These figures were derived from testing performed on an Xbox One and an Xbox Series S, with the latter running “Destiny 2” at 160 frames per second and the former at 30 frames per second.

According to tests, none of the other opponent kinds are affected by this flaw, hence raids like Deep Stone Crypt, Vault of Glass, and Garden of Salvation are unaffected. Due to this problem, players may find Last Wish to be a little more tough.

Depending on which strike is in the playlist, Grandmaster Nightfalls will most likely be affected by this problem. The amount of Cabal they’ll have to deal with in missions like the Proving Grounds can make them extra difficult for players with high FPS.

To prevent the bug, PC players may simply set their frame rate to 60 or lower, while last-gen consoles should have no issues. Current-gen console owners will have to put up with this glitch until the December patch, when the developers hope to release a remedy.