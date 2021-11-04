How and where to see the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021, as well as the song selection.

John Lewis has revealed its Christmas advertisement for 2021, which is the company’s earliest yet.

After last year’s muted celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shop has returned with its typical ad.

The star of this year’s John Lewis festive campaign is a young extraterrestrial celebrating her first Christmas, replete with mince pies and a wacky outfit.

This week in Liverpool, hundreds of free burgers are being distributed.

The two-minute commercial, titled “Unexpected Guest,” has space visitor Skye crash-landing in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan, who introduces her to the holiday traditions of eating mince pies, decorating the tree, and, to her surprise, donning novelty jumpers.

Lola Young, a 20-year-old London singer and songwriter, provides the soundtrack with a cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, which was released in 1984.

The commercial will air around a fortnight earlier than usual, and it will coincide with the retailer’s announcement that Christmas-related searches on its website are up 50% from this time last year.

The ad was made in collaboration with adam&eveDDB, with John Lewis declining to divulge a budget but stating that it was in line with prior years’ expenditures.

Shoppers may purchase a variation of Nathan’s Christmas jumper for £14 to £29 depending on size, with 10% of revenues going to FareShare and Home-Start UK.

Customers may “shop key scenes,” such as the decked Christmas tree and dining table, with every object in the commercial coming from John Lewis.

How to view the 2021 John Lewis Christmas commercial

The commercial will debut on ITV at 8:15 p.m. today during The Pride of Britain Awards.

If you can’t wait until then, it will be available to members of the ‘My John Lewis’ loyalty scheme through email from 6.30 a.m., and on the retailer’s website and social media platforms from 8 a.m.

Claire Pointon, customer director at John Lewis, said: “Nothing compares to experiencing the thrill of Christmas for the first time and sharing your favorite festive memories with family and friends.

“After that,” the summary concludes.”