How and When to Watch the New Trailer for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Zombies

The Zombie mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be introduced in a livestream later today (October 14).

Since its introduction in Call of Duty: World at War, the cooperative experience has been a fan favorite. The main notion is that a group of four must defend themselves against a horde of zombie troops by erecting a defensive perimeter, barricading windows, improving their loadout, and, of course, gunning down every shambling corpse in sight.

This wave-based survival mode has expanded drastically over the years, building its own deep narrative, employing celebrity voice actors, adding unique boss species, and even incorporating time travel.

Zombies aren’t featured in every Call of Duty (COD) game – the Modern Warfare titles and Advanced Warfare, for example – but last year’s Black Ops Cold War did, and fans are excited to see what’s in store for the upcoming installment.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has already had a competitive multiplayer beta, and we were given a detailed look at the single player story during this year’s Gamescom broadcast.

Apart from a few brief teasers, we have yet to see anything from the Zombies mode. All of that is about to change, as a teaser trailer will be released this morning.

The Washington Newsday has all the information on how and where to see the new Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer.

When Will Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Be Announced?

The Zombies trailer will premiere in a livestream video on October 14, according to the official Call of Duty twitter account.

This broadcast’s link is presently ticking down until 11 a.m. ET, when the trailer will be released.

This converts to 8 a.m. PST or 4 p.m. BST if you’re in another time zone.

This is also the same moment that EA will introduce the Hazard Zone for Battlefield 2042, thus the two biggest brands in the military shooter genre will be competing for your attention at the same time (which cannot be a coincidence).

How to Watch the Trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

In a livestream broadcast hosted by, the Zombies trailer will be shown. This is a condensed version of the information.